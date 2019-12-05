MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Nov. 25
Colton McFarland, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of felon in possession of dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with dangerous weapon, possession of methamphetamine and an Adult Probation and Parole 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $14,580.
Christian Pledger, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of two counts unlawful use of a transaction card. Bail was set at $20,000.
Nov. 26
Rodolfo Ezpino, Payson, was arrested in Fountain Green by the Fountain Green Police Department on charges of driving on suspension, failure to install interlock device, false identification to police, speeding and Davis and Utah Count Warrants. Bail was set at $5,480.
Roman Torres, Salt Lake City, was arrested in Moroni by the Fountain Green Police Department on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and Fourth District and Salt Lake Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $9,710.
Brian Frederick, Salina, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail, held for court.
Nov. 27
Kent Anderson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office on charges of four counts of sexual exploitation of minor. Booked and released for court.
Nov. 30
Jeremy Wilford, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $2,500.
Dec. 1
Anthony Fleming, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Utah County Warrants. Bail was set at $415.
Dec. 2
JoAnn Forsyth, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of theft. Booked and released for Sixth District Court.
Kaylon Forsyth, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of theft. Booked and released for Sixth District Court.