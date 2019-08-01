MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
July 22
Jason Smith, Herriman, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of DUI. Bail was set at $1.460.
July 26
Wyatt Daniel Christensen, Moroni, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on the charge of threats of violence. Bail was set at $100,000.
July 27
Joshua Martinez, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, intoxication, interfering with arresting office and criminal trespass. Bail was set at $75,000.
July 28
Carl Lavern Kem, Ephraim, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of three counts of lewdness involving a child. Bail was set at $5,850.
Garrett Lenoy Wilson, Payson, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of reckless endangerment, intoxication, possession/use of weapon while under the influence and driving on suspension. Bail was set at $3,190.