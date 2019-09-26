MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Sept. 16
Steven Dell Kesler, Axtell, was arrested in Axtell by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of threats of violence and child abuse. Bail was set at $1,360.
Kenneth Wayne Lund, Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Indianola by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of heroin, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a Fourth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Sept. 17
Dominque Ashley Garcia, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of DUI, open container and unsafe lane travel. Bail was set at $1,690.
Kirifi Tufu, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Ephraim Police Department on an Ephraim Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $622.
Sept. 18
Scarlet R. Miramontes, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of theft. Booked and released for court.
Sept. 19
Colton Hunter McFarland, Ephraim, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession or use of a weapon while under the influence, possession of marijuana/spice, internal possessions of MDMA and methamphetamine; abandoned vehicle on highway and two Heber Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $6,026.
Gage Lynn Pritchard, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Snow College Police Department on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and contributing to delinquency of a minor. Bail was set at $8,990.
Sept. 20
Melody Lee Davidson, Ephraim, was arrested ion Ephraim by the Spring City Police Department on a Holladay Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $2,505.
Sept. 22
Steven Fahrni, Chester, was arrested in Chester by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of threats of violence, assault, criminal mischief, DUI, two counts of domestic violence with child present, intoxication and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $9,550.