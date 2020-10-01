MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
September 21
Austin Beal, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of retail theft, removing a theft detection device, and an Adult Probation and Parole 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $1,200.
Billy Derm Dyches, Fairview, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a Mt. Pleasant City Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $200.
Jacy Mae Jacobsen, Ephraim, was arrested on Highway 89 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72-hour hold, failure to wear a seat belt, DUI with a controlled substance in body, violation of a lane travel restriction, failure to register in the state of Utah after 60 days, possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance prohibited acts. Bail was not set.
Pedro Miguel Smith, Richfield, was arrested at the Sevier County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.
September 22
Chase Jerald Goodman, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a 3rd District Court warrant. Bail was not set.
Brandi Colette Jensen, Gunnison, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.
Jeremy Jason Taylor, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a Board warrant. Bail was not set.
September 23
Eric Emanuel Carlos Avila, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by Adult Probation and Parole on a three-day RIM sanction. No bail was set.
Fredrick Glen Carter, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of theft. Bail was set at $690.
Justin Shane Dyches, Ivins, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two 5th District Court warrants. Bail was set at $10,000.
Guy Milo Gee, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual battery. Bail was not set.
Kaleb Justin Peterson, Centerfield, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on a 72-hour hold and a 6th District Court warrant out of Richfield.
September 24
Colby Wayne Grant, West Jordan, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour hold. Bail was not set.
September 25
Shyann Marie Walters, Fairview, was arrested on Milburn Road by the Fairview Police Department on three counts of assault against a peace officer, DUI with a passenger under 18 years old, violation of a lane travel provision, speeding, and obstruction of justice. Bail was set at $1,060.
September 26
Cynthia Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant of commitment. Bail was not set.
Derek Bud Parry, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on three counts of assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, possession or use of a weapon while under the influence, threats of violence, and intoxication. Bail was set at $10,440.