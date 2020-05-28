MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
May 19
Austin Beal, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by Adult Probation and Parole on an AP&P RIM Sanction hold. No bail was set.
Dyna Yvonne Folkerson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72-hour hold and two counts of controlled substance. No bail was set.
Craig Elmo Brunson, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of three counts retail theft, unlawful conduct, possessions of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, mushrooms; distribution of manufactured controlled substance and felon in possession of dangerous weapon.
Candace Odom, Fairview, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of DUI, unsafe lane travel, possessions of oxycodone, hydrocodone and other opiate. Bail was set at $3,530.
May 20
Marijah A. Fraser, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of DUI. Bail was set at $1,460.
Colton Hunter McFarland, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by Adult Probation and Parole on May 21 an AP&P RIM Sanction hold. No bail was set.
David Clyde Bingham, Manti, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of distribution of manufactured controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. Bail was set at $6,360.
May 21
Eric Alexandre Lemus, Moroni, was arrested in Chester by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of two counts of rape of a child and object rape of a child. Bail was set at $75,000.
May 22
Christopher James Richardson, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of aggravated assault with dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice and 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
May 24
Phil Jones Wichilmong, Ephraim was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, assault, intoxication and domestic assault in presence of a child. Bail was set at $3,000.
Reina Avila, Ephraim was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI, interlock device, alcohol restricted, driving on suspension, speeding and a Salt Lake County Warrant. Bail was set at $4,400.