MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
March 25
Lee Greenhalgh, Ephraim, was arrested in Provo by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Ty Mark Tucker, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on charges of obstructing justice and eight counts of theft. Bail was set at $66,950.
March 26
Ryan Don Bailey, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of failure to stop at officer’s signal/fleeing, interfering with arresting officer and possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $11,530.
March 29
Catherine Deann Burton, Spring City was arrested in Wales by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant and a 72-hour Adult Probation and Parole hold. Bail was set at $5,000.