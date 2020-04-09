MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
April 1
William Davis Lamb, Fountain Green, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of DUI and Adult Probation and Parole 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $1,460.
April 5
Gerry Lynn Floyd, Fairview, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to stop at officer’s signal/fleeing, assault, threats of violence, possessions of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. No bail was set.