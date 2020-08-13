MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
August 3
Lotomau Ulusele, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
Brian Don Bailey, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72 hour hold and charges of violation of a protective order, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $4,610.
August 9
Brandi Colette Jensen, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of interfering with an arresting officer. Bail was set at $2650.