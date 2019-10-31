MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Oct. 14
Richard James Herring, Price, was arrested in the Carbon County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sanpete Justice Court. Bail was set at $680.
Oct. 15
James Barney, Murray, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of criminal trespass, theft, attempted theft, possessions of heroin and drug paraphernalia; West Valley Justice and Third District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $47,300.
Kevin George Dubisar, Spanish Fork, was arrested in the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Wendi Marie Gonzales, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.
Lillian Irvin, Tooele, was arrested in Moroni and Moroni Police Department on charges of possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass, attempted vehicle theft and theft. Bail was set at $5,940.
Talon Christian Lund, Ephraim, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of failure to wear seat belt, possessions of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, DUI and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $7,865.
Michael Minutella, Murray, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Moroni Police Department on charges of criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and Sandy Justice and Third District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $7,540.
Rodney L. Simmons, Murray, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of criminal trespass, two counts of theft, possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; and forgery. Bail was set at $10,940.
Oct. 16
Robert Lee Green, Fillmore, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI, possession of methamphetamine and tail light violation. Bail was set at $100,050.
Jose Esteban Rodas Domingo, Chester, was arrested in Sterling by the UHP on charges of speeding, no proof of insurance, expired or no driver’s license and a Mt. Pleasant Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $895.
Oct. 17
John Reese Elkins, Salt Lake City, was arrested in the Salt Lake County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Oct. 18
Blaine N. Howcroft, Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Fairview Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $543.
Oct. 19
Tyler Craig Stinson, Nephi, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of threatening with a dangerous weapon in a fight. Booked and released for Sixth District Court.
Oct. 21
Roger M. Barton, Manti, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of DUI, open container and unsafe lane travel. Bail was set at $1,690.
Duler Casas, Spring City, was arrested in Sanpete County by the UHP on charges of DUI, expired or no driver’s license and unsafe lane travel. Bail was set at $1,510.
Oct. 22
Nathan Cruis Valentino Simpson, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sanpete Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $755.
Oct. 23
Hedi Jeanne Draper, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of open container, possessions of paraphernalia and methamphetamine in a controlled facility. Bail was set at $5,790.
Joseph Marlin Draper, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a Mt. Pleasant Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $50.
Coty Ray Newman, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on the charge of assault. Bail was set at $1.070.
Jared Loren Simiskey, Fountain Green, was arrested in Fountain Green by Adult Probation and Parole on charges of two counts of possession/use of controlled substance with prior, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice. Bail was set at $9,580.
Oct. 24
Kamille Lee Averett, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of possession of marijuana and a Moroni Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,420.
Travis Lee Christensen, Ephraim, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, two counts possession/use of weapon while under the influence, lane travel provisions and carrying loaded firearm in vehicle. Bail was set at $4,020.
Oct. 25
Trent Tyson Seely, Redmond, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, alcohol restricted, possession/use of a weapon while under the influence, interfering with arresting officer.
Oct. 26
Derek Channing Cluff, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault, threats of violence and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,970.
Parker Donovan Hightower, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of failure to stop at officers signal/fleeing, no insurance and driving on suspension. Bail was set at $5,710.