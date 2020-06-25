MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
June 15
Amber Lynn Rugg, of Lehi, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of intoxication, assault against a peace officer and damage to a police car. Bail was set at $9,120.
Heather Snarr, of Salina, was arrested in the Sevier County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
June 16
Miles Keith Cole, homeless, was arrested in Salina by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two 6th District Court warrants. Bail was set at $2,000.
Conrad John Hawkins, of Fairview, was arrested on Skyline Mountain by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault and damage to a communication device. Bail was set at $1,750.
Daisha Mae Fowles, of Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
June 17
Howard Eugene Davidson, of Moroni, was arrested in Pea Valley by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault and threats of violence. No bail was set.
Francisco Andres Avila, of Ephraim, was arrested in Pigeon Hollow by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI, alcohol restricted, revocation/suspension/denied driver’s license, tail light violation and Adult Probation and Parole 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $3,680.
Kelli Joyce Miller, of Fairview, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on two 4th District Court – Provo warrants and a 4th District Court – American Fork warrant. No bail was set.
Carson Smith Henline, of Gunnison, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI and possession of oxycodone, hydrocodone and other opiate. Bail was set at $3,410.
Alan Eugene Seal, of Centerfield, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of alcohol restricted, open container, interlock device and revocation/suspension/denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $2,550.
June 20
Tommy Ray Tucker, of Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Nephi City Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $465.
June 21
Adolfo Lois Seda, of Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI and speeding. Bail was set at $1,580.