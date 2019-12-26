MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Dec. 17
Francisco Andres Avila, Chester, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Steven Garcia, Ephraim, was arrested in Fayette by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine and a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Dec. 18
Gabrielle Lucinda Burgess, Gunnison, was arrested in the Sevier County Jail by the Ephraim Police Department on a no bail Fourth District and an Ephraim Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $750.
Javier Reyes Arevalo, Chester, was arrested in Chester by the Moroni Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, intoxication and threats of violence. Bail was set at $1,250.
Dec. 19
Austin Neilson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary and theft. Bail was set at $10,680.