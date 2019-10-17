MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Oct. 7
Denis Kharitonov, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Snow College Police Department on charges of possession of dangerous weapon on school property and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $1.030.
Oct. 8
Brandie K. McClain, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of DUI, obstructing justice, possessions of Schedule I/II controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and marijuana; revoked, suspended, denied driver’s license, no proof insurance, no insurance, using plates to another vehicle and no mud flaps. Bail was set at $12,100.
Oct. 9
Brian Don Bailey, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on the charge of DUI. Bail was set at $1,420.
Oct. 10
Jeremy Lavay Davis, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a Fifth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Pilar Gutierrez, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of DUI and open container. Bail was set at $1,530.
Oct. 12
Dallas Roy England, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of damage to communication device, four counts of domestic violence with child present, assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $10,493.
Oct. 13
Garrett David Perry, Fountain Green, was arrested in Sanpete County by the UHP on the charge of DUI. Bail was set at $1,460.