MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Sept. 9
Robert Coy Draper, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,580.
Steven Don Sorensen, Spring City, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of heroin with intent to distribute, cocaine, drug paraphernalia; DUI, and a Third District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $50,000.
Tina Reachelle Stewart, Manti, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, lane travel provisions, using prescription/controlled substances not lawfully prescribed, failure to wear seat belt, two counts failure to secure seat belt for child and failure to operate vehicle on right side of road. Booked and released for Sixth District Court.
Sept. 10
Colby Walter Stephens, Nephi, was arrested in the Juab Count Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.
Sept. 13
Terry John Fonville, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of DUI. Bail was set at $1,460.
Sept. 14
Chastity Lee Cravens, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic assault with child present, assault and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $30,150.
Kristopher Cravens, West Valley City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic violence with child present, assault, disorderly conduct and intoxication. Bail was set at $60,000.
Shane Robert Hardy, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic violence with child present, disorderly conduct and assault. Bail was set at $30,150.
Sept. 15
Kira Lynn Curtis, West Valley City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic violence with child present, assault and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $4,050.