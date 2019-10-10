MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Oct. 1
Anthony James Carey, Ogden, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sanpete Justice Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Kevin Joshua Coleman, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Utah County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Held for court hearing.
Oct. 2
Kevie Jo Burgess, Manti, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of tampering with a witness. Booked and released for court.
Oct. 3
William Kent Kinross, Indianola, was arrested in Indianola by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence with child present. Bail was set at $6,950.
Oct. 4
Austin Beal, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, eight counts of reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm, obstructing justice, possession or use of a weapon while under the influence, intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $28,250.