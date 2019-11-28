MT. PLEASANT—Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a 10-year-old boy in a vehicle was hit by a bullet while traveling on U.S. 89 north of Mt. Pleasant.
According to the report, on Nov. 23, at approximately 1:18 p.m., Sanpete County Dispatch received a call for service stating a bullet had entered the complainant’s vehicle through the windshield and struck a 10-year-old passenger in the shoulder.
The SUV vehicle was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 89 just north of Mt. Pleasant City at the time it was struck. The driver of the SUV is the grandfather of the juvenile passenger struck by the bullet.
The juvenile was transported via ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the projectile and the wound was deemed non-life threatening by medical experts.
The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently being investigated and appear to involve a family negligently target shooting in the direction of the highway. A search warrant was executed at the suspected shooter’s residence where guns and ammo were seized.
Investigators have been in close contact with the Sanpete County Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation on charges being filed pending the conclusion of the investigation.