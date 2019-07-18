Boyfriend’s romance proceeds on FV stage

FAIRVIEW — The musical comedy play “The Boy Friend” is set for performance at 7 p.m. each night, Saturday, July 27, and Monday-Tuesday, July 29-30, on stage, in the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State, Fairview. Presented by the North Bend Entertainers, tickets are available at the door. For information call (435) 469-1177 or visit www.nbentertainers.org.
About The Boy Friend
The Jazz Age lives on in Sandy Wilson’s The Boy Friend, a light romantic spoof of 1920s musical comedy. Set against the backdrop of the French Riviera, this romantic spoof of 1920s musical comedies tells the story of English heiress, Polly, who is longing for only one thing: a boyfriend.
Polly’s father, convinced that any boy who isn’t wealthy will court Polly strictly for her financial situation, forbids her to engage any potential suitors. Honoring his wishes, Polly explains to Tony, the messenger boy with whom she’s fallen in love, that she is no rich girl.
This is just the tip of the mistaken identity iceberg, as love proceeds to find its way charmingly through nearly every member of the cast and bring them all to a happy ending.