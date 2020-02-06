Burgess Owens holds town hall meetings

FAIRVIEW—Burgess Owens, Republican candidate for Utah’s Fourth Congressional District, visited Fairview and Mt. Pleasant on Feb. 1 to present himself and answer questions regarding his political positions and aspirations.
Owens is a former University of Miami and National Football League (NFL) star who has been traveling the country delivering a message of optimism, hope, and unity. Since retiring from the NFL, Burgess has devoted his time to mentoring and improving the lives of our next generation of leaders.
Owens founded Second Chance 4 Youth; a Utah based non-profit organization dedicated to helping troubled and incarcerated youth. Burgess is an outspoken advocate for conservative values and intends to return Utah’s Fourth Congressional District back to Republicans.
He has taken a stand on several issues and has had the opportunity to present his views on Glenn Beck’s radio talk show, testify in front of congress, be featured live on Fox News and speak on slavery, freedom and the American Dream.
Owens feels the right to bear arms is fundamental to a free society and he supports the second amendment. On abortion, many argue that fetuses aren’t really human beings, but he says, “What else can they be? They won’t grow up to be dogs or horses. Life begins at conception.”
In regards to healthcare, Owens says that as you get older, Medicare should provide more choices. At every step, the person to be insured should be in the driver’s seat. It’s time to use common sense and open up the industry to innovation and competition.
With international trade, Utah’s attractiveness as an investment destination is clear as international investors are fueling innovation and growth across the state. The world wants our goods and services and Utah needs the world to buy our goods and services.
Owens believes that Utah’s economy will continue to expand if the right policies that encourage innovation and entrepreneurialism are followed. He says he is a passionate supporter of free-market principles and government should get out of the way.
He says he is fiscally conservative and has proudly signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge. Owens points out that, “It’s not possible to tax and spend ourselves into prosperity.”
It is Owens opinion that the Department of Education has grown well beyond its original purpose and education decisions need to be brought back to the local level along with encouraging more parental involvement.
As for illegal immigration, Owens reminds us that the U.S. is a country of laws and our borders must be secure. The focus should always be to protect Americans first.
For more information, visit www.burgess4utah.com.