MANTI — The deadline for candidates to file for elections was last Firday, March 19. Candidates who filed for the Nov. 3 General Election are as follows:
Derrin R. Owens, Fountain Green, Republican (R), has filed for State Senator District 24. Russell Garn Hatch, Manti, Constitution (C); J. Homer Morrill, Fairview, United Utah (UU); and Steven J. Lund, Manti; has filed for State House of Representatives District 58.
Keith C, Larsen, Ephraim, (R); and Margie O. Anderson, Ephraim, (R); have both filed for the office of Sanpete County Assessor.
In the Sanpete Commission race, Larry Smith, Ephraim, (UU) and Reed D. Hatch, Manti, (R); will vie for the seat.
Talisha A. Johnson, Manti, (R), is running unopposed for the Sanpete County Recorder and Incumbent Amy Willden, Spring City, (R) is also running unopposed for Sanpete County Treasurer.
In the North Sanpete School District, Stacey Goble, Mt. Pleasant, incumbent, is being challenged by Dan Rasmussen, Spring City, for School Board Seat #1.
Running unopposed for their seats are Shalmarie Morley, incumbent, Seat #2; and Rich Brotherson, incumbent, Seat #3 for the North Sanpete School Board.
In South Sanpete School District, Incumbents Grant Hansen, Seat #2 and Kim Reid Pickett, Seat #3 are both running unopposed.