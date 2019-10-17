MT. PLEASANT—In a Community Development and Renewal Agency meeting held Oct. 8, members heard reports from Monte Bona, executive director, and Chairperson Dan Anderson.
Director report
Monte Bona reported the new fiscal year for the entity started on Oct. 1. A scholar in residence program has been instituted with a $5,000 grant from Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area (MPNHA) and National Parks. Rosie Connor has been selected to fill the position.
Bona also reported funding for the second phase of the trails project is currently being sought. Phase II of the project will go to the Spring City turnoff connecting the first phase that will go around the city park area.
Bona also reported that Phase 4 of the industrial park will include a new fulfillment center, similar to Overstock, plans to locate here.
A meeting with Kevin Christensen, Sanpete Economic Director, is slated for Oct. 28 to create a Capital Development Plan with Six County Association of Governments.
Chairperson report
Dan Anderson, chairperson, reported that the city has received a matching fund grant in the amount of $107,000 from Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Monies will be used to replace water lines and hookups to each lot in the park. The city is currently in the bid process.
Anderson said there are many unknowns concerning the cost of installation due to the hard pan found in the area. There are 33 trailers plus vacant lots where water lines need to be installed. Kevin Stallings suggested the owners should pitch in on the cost of hookups.
Anderson also reported that a new road material, instead of asphalt, will be tested in the industrial park. He said the new material would save the city money if it withstands the heat, cold and wet weather in the area.
Anderson reported Phase 5 of the industrial park is moving along. Revenue from selling some of the new lots has made it possible to install conduit with three-phase power. Crews are in the process of pulli9ng wire and installing boxes and fiber optic. Sewer and water is also available.
Land on the east side of the runway, considered a buffer zone, may be sold which includes a half-acre lot approximately 98 feet wide by 200+ feet long. Property owners in the area want to connect to the roadway which was the old airport runway.