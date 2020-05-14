WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in Utah this month. This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.
The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15, but suspended all fieldwork for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is always a top priority.
The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million stateside households and 88,600 households in Utah. This operation is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.
People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.
For more information, please visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page. To see the most current Area Census Office (ACO) restarting status, click here. This list will be updated accordingly as more ACO’s resume activities.
About the U.S. Census Bureau and the 2020 Census: Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a population count of everyone in the United States. Data from the census provide the basis for distributing billions of dollars in federal funds annually to communities across the country to support vital programs—impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care, and public policy.
They also are used to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts and accurately determine the number of congressional seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. In mid-March, homes across the country began receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census.
Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. When you respond to the census, you’ll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.