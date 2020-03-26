CentraCom offers to help with students Internet access

FAIRVIEW — CentraCom is ready and offering to help student’s access the Internet during school closures. As this region prepares to keep the public safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, CentraCom is devoted to doing their part to ease the stress and burdens on families.
Parents who have a student K-12 or a student attending college and do not have Internet service are encouraged to contact CentraCom. The company is offering free Internet until the end of the current school year, May 31.
Those who already have Internet service from CentraCom, may have their speed boosted to the next tier with no additional charge until May 31. However, due to the overwhelming demand for connecting students, CentraCom is suspending upgrading services to focus on students that do not have service at this time.
Current customers may use the online form to submit a request for the upgrade and CentraCom will fulfill that request as soon as possible.
For more information about this offer, visit https://centracom.com/news/post/146/centracom-helping-family-with-students-keep-up-with-their-school-studies or www.centracom.com or call 1-800-427-8449. When calling, be sure to mention this news article to get the discount.