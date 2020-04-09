MT. PLEASANT—Central Utah residents have been fortunate in that there are only four cases of the coronavirus in the six county area which include Sanpete, Sevier, Piute, Wayne, Juab and Millard, according to the Central Utah Public Health Department.
Currently, Juab and Millard counties each have two reported cases, none of which have required hospitalization. There has been 473 people tested in the area.
It is still recommended to stay at home as much as possible, practice safe distancing, sanitizing and washing hands often.