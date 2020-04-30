NEPHI — Central Valley Medical Center (CVMC) will resume elective surgical procedures in a measured and cautious way in accordance with the update to the Utah Department of Health public health order of March 23, which suspended elective procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The updated order allows for the resumption of elective procedures pursuant to guidelines established in consultation with the Utah Hospital Association, the Utah Medical Association, the Utah Dental Association, and other medical providers.
The safety of our patients, caregivers, and the community is our top priority at Central Valley Medical Center. CVMC began postponing elective procedures over one month ago in order to conserve hospital space, medications, as well as the masks, gloves, gowns, and other protective equipment our community might need in preparation for a surge of COVID-19 patients.
“I would like to express my gratitude to Utah’s medical providers for their understanding and willingness to postpone procedures in order to conserve equipment, medications and hospital space,” Gov. Herbert said. “While we are not out of the woods yet, we also understand that many of the procedures that have been postponed are medically necessary. At this time, we believe we can cautiously resume certain procedures.”
CVMC’s facilities and staff have been and will continue to offer safe, routine care during the public health pandemic with COVID-19. Hospitals treat patients with infectious diseases every day. There are protocols in place to care for these patients while ensuring the safety of hospital staff, visitors and the community. It is important to continue to see your provider for regularly scheduled visits to address other health care needs. Do not neglect your existing needs. If you need to make an appointment with your provider, please call (435) 623-3200.
To keep our hospital and clinics safe and healthy for everyone CVMC will continue to adhere to the new visitor restriction policies which can be viewed at centralvalleymedicalcenter.com/covid-19. This is just one precaution we are taking to help protect everyone who works in and receives care at our facilities.
Please remember, if you have general questions about COVID-19 or if you are sick with mild symptoms, and think you may have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient or recent travel to an area where COVID-19 is active and you think you may have been exposed, then; please self-isolate and follow prevention measures to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus. You can call Central Valley Medical Center anytime, 24/7, at 435-623-3254 to talk to a nurse or utilize the Utah Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-800-456-7707 for a virtual assessment. If you’re experiencing life-threatening, severe symptoms, dial 9-1-1 or visit the closest emergency room.
CVMC continues to coordinate with local and state public health departments and officials. We will continue to gather information and resources to keep our patients, staff, providers, and community updated.
