MANTI— Anthony Jeffery Christensen, who was scheduled for trial by jury in February, has changed his not guilty plea and has now pled guilty to murder and obstruction of justice during proceedings Jan. 21, in Sixth District Court, Manti. Christensen’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 4.
Christensen has been charged in the death of Kammy Mae Edmunds, his girlfriend and mother of two children. Edmunds was found dead in a Mt. Pleasant home in March 31, 2017, where she lived with fiancé Anthony Christensen.
According to police, the evidence at the scenes involved did not support Christensen’s explanation of how the events occurred and he was arrested on April 1, 2017.
Christensen faced charges of criminal homicide, obstructing justice and desecration of a human body while being held in the Sanpete County Jail with a $500,000 bail.