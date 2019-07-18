Christensens named Lamb Day grand marshals

FOUNTAIN GREEN — David and Linda Christensen have been named as grand marshals for Fountain Green Lamb Days and will lead the annual parade at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20.
About Christensens
David and Linda Christensen have lived in Fountain Green nearly their entire lives. They both have ancestors that settled in Fountain Green when it was first established and on up through the generations. So, their roots run deep.
The Christensens love the peace and country feeling that the Fountain Green area offers and the history of the town and its people, family and friends who have made the town what it is today.
David and Linda started dating in high school and married shortly after on Feb. 6, 1970. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in February 2020.
The couple have five children. One son, Allen, lives in Fountain Green and has served the town and Lamb Day in many ways.
Their four daughters; Diane, Teresa, Jeanine and Sarah have each served as part of the Lamb Day Royalties. The Christensens have 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Their family is their greatest reward and they love coming together on Lamb Day.
The Christensens have a strong love for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and for the city of Fountain Green. David served as a city councilman for a term, on the volunteer fire department and used to shear the show lambs.
He would do this free of charge and request that those kids he served would use the money they saved and put it toward their future mission or education. Both Linda and David have volunteered with Lamb Day for years.
Early on, they helped Linda’s mother, Lucille Jensen, in the food stands. Lucille was one of the original committee members along with Jerry Beck, Carolyn Bailey and Victor Rasmussen, who kept Lamb Day going.
David and Linda took over Lucille’s place when her service was finished and have served on the committee for many years. Those who come for the Chuckwagon Breakfast from 7-9 a.m., Saturday, July 20, will still see them there serving.
The Christensens love how Lamb Day brings the town together, to rub shoulders with each other working to accomplish something everyone can enjoy and be a part of. David and Linda are honored to represent the city of Fountain Green as grand marshals.