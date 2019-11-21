Christmas concert with Stucki, Harding set Nov. 30

SPRING CITY — A Merry Little Christmas Concert will be enjoyed with local musicians Brian Stucki and Matt Harding on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Spring City Arts Gallery, 79 South Main Street. A potluck dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door.
Brian Stucki is hailed as “superb” by the Boston Globe and continues to distinguish himself as an interpreter of opera, oratorio and song.
Matt Harding plays timeless American music that has taken him all over the world including Europe, South America and Asia.