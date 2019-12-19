SPRING CITY — A non-denominational Christmas Eve program will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m., in the historic Spring City Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 164 South Main. All are encouraged to attend this family program. Admission is free.
The program features a retelling of the story of the birth of Christ using scriptures accompanied by carols and solos that complement the scripture reading. The readers and musicians who will participate include Brian Stucki, Matt Harding, Lance Martin, David Rosier and other local volunteers.
The evening’s service is short enough for families to attend and still have plenty of time for their own traditional Christmas Eve events.