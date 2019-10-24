MT. PLEASANT—Shane Ward, power department superintendent, reported to the council in an Oct. 8 meeting that Unit 4 at the hydro plant had to be taken out of service due to a bent shaft. Ward said the bearings had gone out but then discovered the bent shaft.
The bid to fix the unit was $25,000, which was approved by the council. Ward said the money would be taken out of the maintenance budget. He said the new shaft would be tested before installation and again laser tested after.
Ward had asked for a detailed list from Energy Management Corporation concerning the shaft. He said vibration tests would now be conducted every six months going forward, as a preventative measure.
The council also approved Ward’s request to buy 96 new electrical meters at the cost of $95 each for a total of $19,680. He also reported that he is checking into water meters that could be used with the same software as the power meters, saving city personnel valuable time with meter reading and shutoffs.
Travel for Ward was also approved for him to travel to Corvallis, OR; to participate with UAMPS concerning the carbon free plant scheduled to be built in Idaho. The organization pays for his trip and reimburses the city $400 per day that Ward is gone from his job.
Council reports
Councilman Justin Atkinson reported a work meeting with Sunrise Engineering and the council concerning the new well will take place in November. The next step is to pursue funding.
Councilman Kevin Stallings reported that he has seen many interesting happenings around the city at the recreation and aquatic centers and city park. He reported that the chip sealing of roads is complete for this year costing 25 percent less than doing asphalt. Stallings also reported that the new method of paving is being investigated. Crews are also working on the other railroad cars near the old depot.
Mayor’s report
Mayor Dan Anderson reported the survey for the 2020 general plan is almost ready to be sent to city residents. Brittany Adams has been interviewed and hired as a full time director of the aquatic center.
Colter Allen has requested seeking a grant for mapping GPS coordinates for the water, sewer, gas, power and cemetery plots, which would be a huge addition to the public works department.
Other business
Sanpete County 4-H presented the council with a picture as a thank you to them for the use of the ConToy Arena this year. Between 33 to 57 kids participated this year.
Youth City Council members were sworn into office by Jeanne Tejada, city recorder. Members include: Scott Shock, mayor; Devin Palmer, mayor pro Tempore; Hayley Jensen, Keenan Schuhmann, Spencer Olson, Daniel Boekweg, Joshua Thompson and Levi Palmer. Coleen Oltroggee is the advisor. The youth council announced the annual Halloween Bash will be held Oct. 26 at the Aquatic Center.
Kevin Daniels, city attorney, gave a quick update on council protocol for open and public meetings. He furnished the council with printouts to help with frequently asked questions and guidelines for the council.