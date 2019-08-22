Clive Romney, Willingly free performance set Aug. 24

EPHRAIM– Time travel is said to be their specialty and their stories and songs take listeners on an unforgettable journey, so come and enjoy a free performance by Clive Romney and Willingly Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m., in the Black Box Theatre, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, Snow College Main Campus, 300 East Center, Ephraim.
If it had been formed sooner the band might been called “Two Thorns and a Rose” or perhaps “Beauty and the Beasts,” but when champion fiddler Grace Dayton joined the band, it was already named “Clive Romney and Willingly“. Now the band performs with grace, pun intended.
Leader Clive Romney outranks the other two members of the band mostly by virtue of age and experience. But he also plays more instruments than Nathanael by just a little bit and more than Grace by a long ways. But by far, Grace outranks them both in terms of numbers of championships won.
Separately, these performers represent an incredible variety of music – country, old-time, folk, rock ‘n’ roll, jazz or orchestral and when they get together, Clive’s historical storytelling puts them solidly in the contemporary folk arena with influences from all of the other genres of music.
Clive’s stories come from all over Utah. But his area of emphasis is Heritage Highway 89 and the Boulder Loop. That’s the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area – Sanpete’s home and backyard.
Come hear stories never known and music so memorable you’ll be singing along by the second chorus presented by the Mormon Pioneer Heritage Festival at Snow College.