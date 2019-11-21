Closed fire season extended to Nov. 30

SALT LAKE CITY—Due to warmer than usual weather and dry fuel conditions in central Utah there is an unseasonably high wildfire danger, so the Utah Department of Natural Resources has issued a proclamation extending the closed fire season until Nov. 30.
Minimizing the threat of wildfire on state and private lands in southwest Utah is critical to maintaining public health, safety and welfare and economic well-being.
Open burning is known to be a frequent cause of wildfire and an extension of the statutory closed fire season will prohibit open burning on state and unincorporated private land.
In accordance with Utah State Statute 65A-8-211(1)©, the closed fire season, which normally ends Oct. 31, has been extended through Nov. 30, in Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties.