Clothing swap, book club meet outdoors because of COVID

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Wednesday, Aug. 12 the young women of the 5th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their annual clothing swap for the fourth consecutive year. This time was a little different.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the parents and teen girls moved the event outdoors to the lawn of the LDS stake center on State Street. In previous years it has been held indoors.
During the event the young women bring clothing that they no longer wear. They have fun hunting through the big assortment of apparel brought by the other girls to find new outfits.
Coincidentally, the Mt Pleasant Library’s Adult Book Group also held a meeting just next door, with members meeting on the lawn outside of the library. This was the first time the group met since March, when all library activities were temporarily cancelled due to COVID.
At the outdoor meeting, the members enjoyed a lively discussion of the book “Dear Evan Hansen” by Steven Levenson. Plans were made to view the DVD next week. The Mt Pleasant library is open, but most programs have been modified for social distancing. Check with the library staff or online to see if your favorite library activity has resumed.