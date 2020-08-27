MANTI — A near-head-on collision took the life of 22-year-old Jared Harper of Manti. The accident took place south of Manti Thursday. Dispatch received report of the accident around 2:37 p.m. August 20 near milepost 253 on Highway 89.
UHP reports that Harper was driving north in a 2008 black Nissan Altima. Joseph Cloward, also 22 from Manti, was in the passenger seat of the Nissan. The report states that at the same time a white 2008 Ford F-150 was traveling south-bound in the same area.
According to UHP the truck, driven by 71-year-old Robert Conover of Sterling “swerved to the left to avoid traffic that was stopped or slowed in the travel lane. The Nissan … could not avoid the F-150.” The impact caused the vehicles to impact in a “nearly head on” collision.
As a result of the collision, Harper was pinned inside the car and had to be extricated by first responders. He was transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital by ambulance and then to a trauma center by helicopter where he was pronounced dead a little past 6 p.m.
Conover sustained a broken leg and was transported to Gunnison Valley by ambulance while Cloward received a head injury and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. According to the report Harper was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident while both Conover and Cloward were.