Colorful Biblical story of Joseph comes to Snow College

EPHRAIM — One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed on stage Thursday – Friday, Feb. 27, 28, 29 and March 5, 6, 7, at 7:30 p.m., in the Kim Christison Theatre, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim.
For tickets, visit www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7472.
With original lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this magical musical is directed by Brad Olsen and is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.
Told entirely through song with the help of a main character, Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.
While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”