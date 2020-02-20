Colorful Biblical story of Joseph comes to Snow College

The reimagined Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors will be told as a musical appearing at Snow College Thursday – Friday, Feb. 27, 28, 29 and March 5, 6, 7, at 7:30 p.m., in the Kim Christison Theatre, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Tickets available online at www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7472.