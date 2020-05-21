Commencement ceremonies go virtual, drive through for area high schools

MT. PLEASANT—Commencement ceremonies for the 2020 graduation classes for area high schools will have a different look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceremonies will be held virtually for Wasatch Academy. North Sanpete High School will hold both a virtual and a drive through ceremony.
North Sanpete High School
North Sanpete’s commencement will be aired at 7 p.m., Friday, May 22 on CentraCom local channel 10 or may be viewed online at www.local10.tv . All graduates will receive a copy of the pre-recorded ceremony following the original air date.
The recording will include a 2020 class tribute given by North Sanpete High School Faculty followed by a welcome address by Scott Shock, senior class president. Speakers will be Thomas Jones, Addelyn Brotherson, Orange Peel and Mayzie Talbot. A retrospect will be given by Isabella Johnson.
Nan Ault, principal, will present the class and a presentation of diplomas will be done by retiring Superintendent Dr. Sam Ray. Local scholarship presentation will be given by the administration and S Award presentations will be given by Tyler Bailey, committee chair. The school song will be sung by faculty and staff.
Other activities include senior class names featured on the school marquee until May 22. Pictures of graduates will be displayed along Mt. Pleasant State Street.
On graduation day, Friday, May 22 a drive through and diploma and poster pick-up will be held from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m., at the high school. Graduates with the last name from A-D will start the ceremony at 3:30 p.m.; E-K at 4:15; L-R, 5 p.m. and S-Z at 5:45 p.m. Graduates are asked to not arrive early or outside of assigned times.
Graduates will enter the high school area on 800 South and follow the marked route. Graduates will be allowed two vehicles maximum consisting of trucks, vans, SUVs or cars only, no RVs or buses. All attendees must be in seat belts and my not exit their car with the exception of the graduate and one family photographer per car during the diploma pickup. Neither graduate nor photographer exiting the car can be the driver of either car.
Social distancing will apply. No bathroom facilities will be available. A professional photographer will be on-site for photos, available for purchase online.
In September, all graduates are encouraged to attend a reception in their honor prior to the Homecoming Football Game in the Commons area at 5 p.m. All graduates will be honored during halftime.
Wasatch Academy
Graduation Day for Wasatch Academy students will be Saturday, May 23. This year the graduation will be a movie beginning with the traditional bagpipe music followed by three student speakers, Jadon Bucklin, Rokiatou Diop and Samantha Williams. After the students, the guest speaker Seelay Tasmin, alumna of Wasatch will take the stage.
Following the speeches, Joseph Loftin, head of school, will present diplomas, talk about each student including where they are from and where they plan to attend college. Loftin will also read a tribute to each student written by a faculty or staff member of the school.
While Loftin is reading, photos of the students will be highlighted in the background. The movie will end with a farewell address from Loftin.
The movie will be available to view online May 23 at https://wasatchacademy.org/graduation2020.