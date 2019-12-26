PRICE– The San Rafael Desert Travel Management Plan Draft Environmental Assessment 30-day comment period has begun. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office will accept comments through Jan. 13, 2020.
The public can review information about the San Rafael Desert Travel Management Plan Draft Environmental Assessment, including maps, at https://go.usa.gov/xVg2y.
When submitting comments reference the San Rafael Desert TMP. Submit comments to the project manager, BLM Green River District Planning and Environmental Coordinator Ann Glubczynski via fax (435) 781-4410; or mail to Bureau of Land Management, 170 South 500 East, Vernal, Utah 84078; email BLM_UT_PR_Comments@blm.gov.
Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.
Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.
For additional information, contact Ann Glubczynski at (435) 781-4474. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.
Once complete, the final San Rafael Desert Travel Management Plan will offer a comprehensive framework for managing the Price Field Office’s travel network and transportation systems.
