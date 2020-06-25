GUNNISON—Gunnison City will celebrate the Fourth of July with a list of events ranging from motorcycle shows and a concert to a parade and free swim.
“We want people to come and having a great time and enjoy the Fourth of July but to be safe and responsible with the COVID virus situation that we’re in,” said Gunnison City Councilmember Shawn Crane.
The events will begin on the evening of Friday, July 3, with food vendors offering dinner and treats in the Gunnison City Park, 260 N. Main, from 5 to 10 p.m. The Team FMX Motorcycle Show will present three separate performances in the park beginning at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Following the motorcycle shows, an auction will be held at 7 p.m. with the proceeds going to the G-Hill Project, an effort to purchase the land where the Gunnison “G” is located. There will be a variety of items auctioned off that have been donated by local businesses and residents.
At 8:45 p.m. after the auction, a free concert will be presented by Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand. The evening will be capped off with fireworks at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, July 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., a flag-raising ceremony will be conducted and the American Legion Breakfast held. Cost for the breakfast is by donation. The flag-raising ceremony will be conducted by the local Scout committee.
The Fourth of July parade will begin at 9 a.m. at 300 S. Main. The parade will then proceed down Main Street to the city park.
From 10 a.m. to noon, a free swim will be held at the city swimming pool, 45 W. 300 North. The children’s games traditionally conducted in the park as well as the Lions Club Luncheon will not be held this year.
Crane said the city is encouraging social distancing at all events and encouraging people to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. Anyone who is exhibiting any signs of having the COVID-19 virus should not attend.
There will be sanitizing stations placed throughout the park.
“We are altering things a little bit this year in order to try and create social distancing, and we’re not doing any of the things that would cause people to clump together, if you will,” Crane said. “We’re spreading the vendors out over a larger area than they usually are in order to allow social distancing in the lines.”
Those wishing to participate in the parade should contact Scott Anderson at 435-704-1865. Any food vendors wishing to participate should contact the Gunnison City Office for an application.