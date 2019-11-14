SPRING CITY — An evening of advanced young pianists performing in concert will be presented Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., in the ballroom of the Spring City Community Center, 45 South 100 East. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
The concert is a fundraiser for the maintenance of the grand piano given to Spring City by the Bastian Foundation. For more information, call (435) 462-3172.
This second performance of the season in the Spring City Concert Series features four talented pianists Luke Olson, David Cottam, TaLeah Cox Faumui and Clara Campbell.
Luke Olson, son of Dr. Glen and AnnJeanette Olson, Mt. Pleasant, is the youngest performer. He is an eighth grader at North Sanpete Middle School, Moroni, and began his music study with his grandmother, Norma Olson, Ephraim.
Olson has continued studying with Donnell Blackham of Moroni and will play a contemporary piece, “Phrygian Toccata” by Berne.
David Cottam, son of Mark and Miriam Cottam, Wales, is returning for a second year in the Spring City Concert series. He is a junior at Wasatch Academy, where, as Head Day Student, he is on the student council and enjoys playing soccer.
Cottam will play “Three Fantastic Dances” by Shostakovich and “Prelude in G Minor” by Rachmaninoff.
TaLeah Cox Faumui is a student at Snow College, Ephraim, and will graduate in commercial music this semester. She is the daughter of Dean and Helen Cox, formerly of Ephraim and has studied piano since age six.
For this concert Faumui will play Beethoven’s “Pathetique Sonata, Movements II and III” and Chopin’s “Nocturne in C-Sharp Minor.”
Clara Campbell is also a piano student attending Snow College, coming from Bountiful. Campbell began her musical training at age three and excels at piano. She also plays flute and sings as well.
She serves as accompanist for Snow’s Women’s Choir and Cadence. Campbell will play “Italian Concerto, Movement I” by Bach, “Sonata in D Major, Movement I” by Mozart, and “Ballade Number 3” by Brahms.