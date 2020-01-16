Constitutional scholar to speak Jan. 22

MANTI—Richard Proctor, a constitutional scholar, will speak Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m., at the Eva Beal Auditorium, Manti City Hall, 50 South Main. Admission is free.
Proctor will present little known facts about how the Supreme Court and the political parties have systemically subverted the U.S. Constitution and how this information, along with his newest book, “Saving the Constitution” will help individuals better understand what they can do to restore and protect their liberty. He will also entertain questions from the audience.
About Proctor
Richard Proctor has been actively engaged in economics for nearly 60 years and has a PhD in Political Economics. In the late 1960s and early 70s he observed the creation of the two-tiered international gold standard resulting in the abolishment of the U.S. gold standard in 1971.
He then observed the follow-up interest rate and inflation explosion of the 1970s. He can and will, upon request, explain the reasons behind the 70s inflation.
Proctor has followed the political shadow government since the 1960s and has studied hundreds of books covering political economics and the effects of this shadow government on citizen’s lives.
Some of the books he has studied were written in the 1700-1800s. Proctor began writing in 2005 and produced a weekly Internet political newsletter for six years from 2006-2012.
He has published 10 books. Proctor’s book, “Saving the Constitution” is one of a kind as it discusses every paragraph in the U.S. Constitution as it was written in 1787, without including any of the Supreme Court decisions nor the invalid amendments.
His books may help individuals grasp what is happening in current society. Another book, “Bathroom Economics” is written in an easy to understand style. With it every high school student and adult may finally understand the concepts of economics.
Proctor has also formed The Institute of Political Economics to help people gain graduate degrees in practical and political economics at an affordable price. The institute awards degrees up to and including doctorate degrees with low tuition fees.
For more information, visit http://provisinstitute.com/.