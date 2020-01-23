Continuing education available for alfalfa farmers Feb. 11

DODGE CITY, KS— High Plains Journal, along with Alforex Seeds and John Deere, are once again sponsoring Alfalfa U, Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Dixie Center in St. George. Alfalfa U registration is free and all are invited to attend the full day event with lunch provided. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register online at www.alfalfau.com, or by calling (620) 227-1834. Same-day registration will begin at 8 a.m.
Alfalfa growers have very unique challenges and concerns in today’s marketplace. From identifying new market and revenue opportunities, to understanding how they can produce more yield and higher quality hay with fewer inputs, alfalfa farmers know that continuing education is critical to their bottom lines.
Kicking off the morning program will be Josh Callen, of the Hoyt Report, speaking about hay market conditions that farmers may face in 2020. Callen will also dive deeper into alfalfa market challenges and opportunities in two breakout sessions.
Other breakout sessions will have something for everyone.
This year, presentations will be made by Dr. Niel Allen and Dr. Matt Yost, both of Utah State University. Allen will walk growers through their options regarding limited irrigation on alfalfa and Yost will share the latest research into rotating alfalfa with other crops like corn, soybeans and small grains.
Attendees will also hear from industry experts on topics such as harvest management; proper sampling for quality measurements and how growers can best utilize technology to get the best quality from their field into the barn.
And, of course, there will be the highly popular Farmer Panel, sharing knowledge from the field.
Alfalfa U is sponsored by High Plains Journal, Alforex Seeds, and John Deere.
Since 1949 High Plains Journal has been the weekly source for news, markets and commentary for farmers and ranchers in 12 states across the Plains. From the Dakotas to Texas, rural leaders and influencers #RideWithUs in print, online at www.hpj.com, and now via our podcast “HPJ Talk.”
The slate of educational events now include Soil Health U, Cattle U, Sorghum U, Wheat U, Alfalfa U, Row Crop U and Cotton U.