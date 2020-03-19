Coronavirus pandemic, what to do

MT. PLEASANT — The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a worldwide pandemic. What does that mean and what should be done about it? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Intermountain Healthcare have both provided guidance and information the public needs to understand and apply.
According to the CDC, “pandemics happen when new (novel) influenza A viruses emerge which are able to infect people easily and spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way.”
“Because the virus is new to humans, very few people will have immunity against the pandemic virus, and a vaccine might not be widely available. The new virus will make a lot of people sick.”
“How sick people get will depend on the characteristics of the virus, whether or not people have any immunity to that virus, and the health and age of the person being infected.”
Anyone who has kept up-to-date with the latest news knows there have been deaths caused by Covid-19 as it has spread to many parts of the world after being discovered in China.
In addition, as the apparent behaviors of the virus have been identified, several steps have been taken here in the United States and other countries in an effort to slow down the spread of the disease.
How to get it
At this time, there are two ways COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) is thought to spread:
1.) Person-to-person: Between people in close contact with one another (within about six feet), for significant periods of time, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
2.) Contact with infected surfaces or objects: A person can conceivably get COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this isn’t thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Treatment
At this time, no vaccine protects against COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and no medications are approved to treat it. Supportive care is the most important response strategy.
Who is affected most
According to the CDC, the complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully known. Reported illnesses have ranged from very mild (including some with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death.
While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a report out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16 percent of cases.
Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
Here in Utah, Intermountain Healthcare has released a list of five things people need to know and do about Covid-19 (novel coronavirus), as follows:
Protection
The first recommendation is to protect yourself, your family, and the community. The best way to protect yourself and loved ones from contracting COVID-19 is by using the same six daily habits that help prevent the spread of many viruses, including the common cold and the flu.
The six daily habits to help prevent the spread of many viruses are these:
1.) Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
2.) Keep hands clean. Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.
3.) Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
4.) If you have a cough or cold, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hand.
5.) Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
6.) Stay home when you’re sick and keep sick children home from school.
Signs, symptoms
Next, know the signs and symptoms of Covid-19. Watch for a fever, cough and shortness of breath and determine if there has been recent close contact with a Covid-19 patient or recent travel to an area where Covid-19 is active.
If you or a loved one are experiencing any of those symptoms, it is important to give advanced notice before you visit any healthcare facility.
Care access
If the symptoms are mild, stay home, self-isolate and follow prevention measures to avoid infecting others.
When symptoms are worsening, before going to a facility, call your health provider first, or in the case of Intermountain Healthcare, use the following 24/7 option:
Call Intermountain Health Answers at (844) 442-5224. Callers can have a free conversation with an Intermountain nurse who can help answer questions and provide guidance.
If you are experiencing symptoms that are severe and life-threatening, dial 9-1-1.
Intermountain is safe
In addition, know that Intermountain is prepared to care for patients with COVID-19 while keeping other patients in our hospitals, clinics, and emergency rooms safe. If you have a procedure, appointment, or test scheduled and you are healthy, there is no reason to cancel these appointments.
Restriction
There are visitor and companion restrictions in place at Intermountain Healthcare. Currently there are restrictions for people entering their facilities for purposes other than to receive medical care, treatment, services, equipment or supplies for themselves.
The visitor and companion restrictions support infection prevention and help Intermountain keep their patients, caregivers, and facilities safe during the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak. Current visitor restrictions are modeled from CDC and Utah Department of Health guidance and are subject to change.
Every individual must wash hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving any rooms as well as an Intermountain facility.
Resources
Intermountain Healthcare has provided links to several resources to help those with further questions about Covid-19. Here is the online link to their Covid-19 site, visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/covid19-coronavirus/.
Parents with children may want to know how their children will or may be affected by the coronavirus. Here is a link to address those questions, visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/blogs/topics/live-well/2020/03/covid-19-and-children-what-you-should-know/.
In addition, it is important to talk with your kids about COVID-19. For help in talking with kids, visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/blogs/topics/live-well/2020/03/how-to-talk-to-your-kids-about-coronavirus/.
For in-depth discussion about what Covid-19 is and how to prepare for it, visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/blogs/topics/live-well/2020/01/what-is-coronavirus-(covid-19)-and-how-can-i-prepare,-q-,/.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is providing information about Covid-19 online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.