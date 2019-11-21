Cougar sightings rise, what to know, do

LOGAN — In recent weeks, reports of cougar sightings have increased across Utah, including in urban areas. The cougar, Puma concolor, is known as the mountain lion, puma, screamer or panther. They are readily recognized by their tawny color, white muzzle and long tail.
Adults typically weigh 90-200 pounds. Males and females pair briefly for breeding, but the female raises the kittens alone. Kittens stay with the female until they are about a year and a half old, at which time they disperse to find their own territories.
The cougar has been a protected wildlife species in Utah since 1967. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources manages an annual statewide limited-entry hunting season on cougars in Utah to regulate populations and reduce the potential for human-wildlife conflicts.
Although cougars are found across Utah, they are solitary animals, making them a rare sight for humans. Cougars can be found from the High Uinta wilderness to the dry southern deserts.
In Utah, cougars prefer more wooded areas such as pinyon-juniper and pine-oak brush areas. Within these habitat types, they prefer areas where there are rocky cliffs, ledges and tall trees or brush that can be used for cover.
The main prey of cougars is deer, so they will be found wherever deer are. They will also eat elk, antelope, small mammals and birds. They usually hunt alone and at night, ambushing their prey from behind. Typically, cougars kill their prey with a bite to the lower neck.
After making a kill, a cougar often will take the carcass to the base of a tree and cover it with soil, leaves or snow, saving it to feed on later.
Living in cougar country requires awareness and adjustments. Consider the following tips:
Secure property
- Remove wildlife attractants from property, including pet food, water sources, bird feeders and fallen fruit.
- Make the yard deer-proof. If the property and landscaping are attractive to deer and other wildlife, cougars may follow the wildlife into the property while searching for prey and stay close by.
- Trim vegetation and remove woodpiles to reduce hiding places for wildlife.
- Install outside and motion sensitive lighting around the property.
- Do not leave children outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk.
- Bring pets and livestock inside at night or secure them in a barn or kennel with a top.
- Provide secure shelter for hobby farm animals such as poultry, rabbits and goats.
- Invite the neighbors to follow these tips too.
Prevent conflicts
- Cougars rarely bother groups of people. Therefore, travel in groups, and keep everyone together, including children and dogs. Keep dogs on leashes. Do not hike or jog alone.
- Make noise while hiking to alert cougars of your presence.
- Leave the area if a dead animal is found, especially deer or elk, as it could be a cougar kill. The cougar may return and defend its food.
- Keep a clean camp. Store food and garbage in an odor-free, locked container or hung between two trees where cougars (and bears) cannot get it.
If cougar is encountered
It is unusual to see cougars in the wild, and they rarely cause problems for humans. Although unlikely to happen, people should know how to react if they encounter an aggressive cougar.
- Stop. Never run from a cougar. Running will provoke an instinctive prey response and the cougar may pursue a runner.
- Do not approach the cougar.
- Make oneself look intimidating. Make eye contact with the cougar, which cougars consider a threat. Try to look big by opening a jacket, or raising arms and waving them.
- Stand up tall. Do not crouch or squat.
- Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.
- If there are children present, pick them up before they panic and run. While picking them up, keep eye contact with the cougar and try not to bend over too far or turn a back to the cougar.
- If attacked, fight back! Protect head and neck, as the neck is the target for the cougar. If a person is aggressive enough, the cougar may think it is not likely to win its fight quickly, and it will probably give up and leave.
Anyone who has an encounter with aggressive wildlife should alert the nearest Utah Division of Wildlife Resources office. If the encounter or sighting occurs after hours or on the weekend, call the local police department or county sheriff’s office, who can then contact a conservation officer to handle the situation.
For more information, visit https://www.wildawareutah.org/.
A short video is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwQ_a3BJhnQ.