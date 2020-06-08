MANTI—The mailing of voting ballots to Sanpete County residents for the upcoming primary election began June 9.
Residents will be narrowing down the number of people running for a variety of positions including state Senate and House of Representative seats, a county commission seat and school board positions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s election will be conducted completely by mail. There will be no in-person polling places. There will also be no early voting or provisional ballot voting.
Mail-in ballots will need to be postmarked on or before June 30.
Alternatively, Sanpete County has four drop boxes placed in the area where residents can drop off their completed ballots. They can be found at the following locations:
- Manti: Sanpete County Court House, 160 N. Main, on the south side of the building and the south side of the driveway between the court house and the post office.
- Mount Pleasant: City Hall, 115 W. Main, on the south side of the building between city hall and the health department building.
- Ephraim: City Hall, 5 S. Main, behind the building on the east side of the parking lot.
- Gunnison: City Hall, 38 W. Center, on the east side of the building by the police department.
The deadline for registering to vote or changing one’s party affiliation is June 19. Voter registration forms are available at the county offices located at 160 N. Main in Manti. Residents can also register online at vote.utah.gov.
Those who can’t make it to the county offices or register online can call the Sanpete County Clerk’s office at 435-835-2131 Ext. 5
to make arrangements to receive a registration form.
Candidates who filed for the election are as follows:
Derrin R. Owens, Fountain Green, Republican (R), has filed for State Senator District 24. Russell Garn Hatch, Manti, Constitution (C); J. Homer Morrill, Fairview, United Utah (UU); and Steven J. Lund, Manti; has filed for State House of Representatives District 58.
Keith C, Larsen, Ephraim, (R); is running unopposed for Sanpete County Assessor.
In the Sanpete Commission race, Larry Smith, Ephraim, (UU) and Reed D. Hatch, Manti, (R); will vie for the seat.
Talisha A. Johnson, Manti, (R), is running unopposed for the Sanpete County Recorder and Incumbent Amy Willden, Spring City, (R) is also running unopposed for Sanpete County Treasurer.
In the North Sanpete School District, Stacey Goble, Mt. Pleasant, incumbent, is being challenged by Dan Rasmussen, Spring City, for School Board Seat #1.
Running unopposed for their seats are Shalmarie Morley, incumbent, Seat #2; and Rich Brotherson, incumbent, Seat #3 for the North Sanpete School Board.
In South Sanpete School District, Incumbents Grant Hansen, Seat #2 and Kim Reid Pickett, Seat #3 are both running unopposed.