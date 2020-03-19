COVID-19 causes closures, hoarding, shortages

MT. PLEASANT—Much has changed in Sanpete County and nationwide in a short period of time due to the China outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. There are now food and product shortages, business and school closures in place. In addition, many events have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled later this year.
In regards to food and product shortages, the following items have become difficult to find: Hand sanitizer, Clorox bleach, face masks and cleaning or disinfecting products.
Toilet paper and paper towels have been purchased to the extent that there is now rationing in effect, with some stores limiting the number of packages that can be purchased.
Grocery stores have sold all their milk, eggs, dry cereal, potatoes, canned goods, bread and almost anything else edible. In addition, baby diapers and baby products have been difficult to find. Much of this buying has been considered as panic buying and unnecessary, but once started, it has not stopped.
Events scheduling
Events have been cancelled, for instance, the Mt. Pleasant Pioneer Historical Association regrets to announce that the Pioneer Day Dinner scheduled on Saturday, March 21, has been cancelled due to current nationwide health concerns. The association will still have their quilt drawing for those that purchased tickets at Terrel’s Market, look for a winner to be announced at a later date.
The Sanpete County Democrats were planning for their 2020 County Convention on March 24, but it has also been cancelled.
The Ephraim Co-op’s annual membership dinner has been postponed indefinitely. The North Bend Entertainers have made the decision to postpone their Dinner Theater performance of Barefoot in the Park that was set for March 27, 28 and 30. New dates will be announced later.
The Utah Republican Party has postponed their planned Caucus on March 24, and plans to hold their State Convention on April 25 online. They have announced that the 4,000 delegates elected in 2018 will serve as delegates for their 2020 election.
Ephraim City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. Ephraim Mayor John G. Scott has proclaimed a state of emergency in the city of Ephraim to put certain procedures and authorities in place that allow Ephraim to take necessary and precautionary measures to address COVID-19 related issues that may arise.
Mayor Scott stressed that there is no need to panic, hoard supplies, or overreact in any way. By declaring a state of emergency at the city level, the city is simply being proactive and preparing to address issues related to COVID-19. For any question about Ephraim City, call (435) 283-4631.
Rather than have thousands of people converge on Temple Square and the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City for General Conference this coming April 4 and 5, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will broadcast all five sessions of the April Conference streamed live on the home page of www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
The Family History Center, located in Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake Center, has been temporarily closed. Those persons who want help with their family history research are encouraged to contact their local ward history consultants.
The Sanpete Pantry, food bank located in Mt. Pleasant, will continue to serve the people of Sanpete County. In an effort to protect clients while continuing to provide much-needed services, the Pantry has adjusted its receiving procedures.
Clients wash their hands before entering the Pantry, fill out a sheet to place their orders, then wait outside while Pantry volunteers and employees prepare their order and deliver it to cars in the parking lot.
Wait-time at the Pantry has been decreased by 3/4 and with these measures the potential viral exposure to clients, volunteers and employees has been minimized.
The March food drive for the Pantry has been cancelled for now, but the need is still great. Community donations will always be gratefully accepted. The Pantry appreciates the generosity of donors, volunteers and the community who continue to support the food bank in this important work.
Salt Lake County has announced the closure of all dine-in restaurants in their county. All retail and service-oriented businesses are required to implement social distancing measures and exclude symptomatic workers from working.
Social distancing should include at least six-feet between customers in the establishment. Workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever must not be in the business—no exceptions.
The Health Department specifics for Salt Lake County food and beverage industry are as follows:
Food Service: Dine-in operations are prohibited; takeout, curbside, pickup, drive-thru, delivery (including by third-party services), and mobile food (trucks/carts) are allowed with some modifications.
Food Delivery: Drop service only.
Grocery Stores and Cafeterias: Eliminate seating areas as well as any other opportunity to congregate.
In addition, Summit County, home to Park City, has closed all dine-in restaurants, but curb-side pickup and delivery is available.
In Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah counties, the TriCounty Health Department has urged residents of those counties to restrict all non-essential travel outside of the community in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Product pricing
As for pricing of goods, the Utah Attorney General’s office is warning people to lookout for price gouging due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Some people are charging an excessive amount for basic items like toilet paper, water, hand sanitizer, cold medicine and even baby formula.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Utah and the United States of America are now in a declared state of emergency. Excessive pricing during a state of emergency is illegal and the Attorney General’s office may take action.
Excessive pricing or price gouging, means a price for a good or service that exceeds by more than 10 percent the average price charged by that person for that good or service in the 30-day period immediately preceding the day on which the state of emergency is declared.