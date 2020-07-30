MT. PLEASANT—The Central Utah Public Health Department, which serves six counties including Sanpete County, was notified July 22 of the first death to occur within its service area due to COVID-19.
According to a CUPHD press releases issued July 22, the death occurred in Sevier County. The person who died was a female between the ages of 45 and 64 and was not hospitalized prior to her death. Although initially reported to be a resident of a long-term care facility, this person was not a resident of a long-term care facility and had only been in Sevier County for a short time prior to her death. The CUPHD was unable to determine any comorbidities.
On July 28, the CUPHD website was reporting a second death due to COVID-19 in Sevier County of a person between the ages of 65 and 84. Also, Wayne County has now had its first two cases reported.
As of press time on July 28, the CUPHD had reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Juab County, 14 new cases in Millard County, 14 new cases in Sanpete County, three new cases in Sevier County, no new cases in Piute County and two new cases in Wayne County since July 21, bringing the total to 348 cases in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 57 total cases in Juab, with 29 recovered and two current hospitalizations; Millard, 114 cases, with 53 recovered and three current hospitalizations; Piute, four cases, with all four recovered; Sanpete, 98 cases, with 61 recovered and one current hospitalization; Sevier, 73 cases, with 59 recovered and one current hospitalization; and Wayne County with two cases.
There were 35 cases reported in the 1-14 age group and one case in the less than 1 age group. There were 66 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 124 in the 25-44 age group; 79 in the 45-64 age group; 41 in the 65-84 age group and two cases in the 85+ age group. There has been the one reported death in the Six County area.
The CUPHD is reporting that 9,461 people have been tested for COVID-19, up 763 from the 8,698 reported tested last week.
The CUPHD reminds everyone that the coronavirus is still surging throughout Utah and caution should be taken when residents are out in public. The health department strongly encourages everyone to wear masks when in public, especially if indoors such as at a store or retail establishment, and even outdoors if residents are unable to maintain at least 6 feet of separation from others not of their household.
Wash hands often and sanitize commonly touched surfaces such as door knobs, light switches, keyboards and countertops frequently. Also, stay home if you are not feeling well, especially if you have a fever, cough, body aches or a change in your sense of smell or taste.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing the above symptoms should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org or contact your health care provider.