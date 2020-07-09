MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Millard County, 13 new cases in Sanpete County, four new cases in Sevier County, four new cases in Juab County and one new case in Piute County since July 1, bringing the total to 221 cases in the Six County area of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties.
The CUPHD reported 26 total cases in Juab, with 10 recovered; Millard, 73 cases, with 18 recovered and one current hospitalization; Piute, four cases, with two recovered; Sanpete, 66 cases, with 40 recovered and two current hospitalizations; and Sevier, 52 cases, with 33 recovered and one current hospitalization. Wayne County has no reported cases.
There were 20 cases reported in the 1-14 age group and one case in the less than 1 age group. There were 37 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 79 in the 25-44 age group; 62 in the 45-64 age group; 21 in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group. There have been no deaths.
For more information, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.