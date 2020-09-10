MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 534 cases in the Six County area. Of those cases 28 have been hospitalized with three deaths. Sanpete County has nearly double the active cases (31) over last week (17).
The CUPHD reported 109 total cases in Juab, with 98 recovered, one death and no current hospitalizations; Millard, 143 cases, 141 recovered, no deaths and no current hospitalizations; Piute, six cases, with six recovered, no deaths, and no current hospitalizations; Sanpete, 180 cases, with 148 recovered, one death and one current hospitalization; Sevier, 94 cases, with 88 recovered, no current hospitalizations and one death; Wayne has had two cases reported both of which have recovered.
There has been one case reported in the less than one age group; 48 cases in the 1-14 age group; 110 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 166 in the 25-44 age group; 144 in the 45-64 age group; 60 in the 65-84 age group and five cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no new deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 13,120 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.