MT. PLEASANT — Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Sanpete County and one new case in Piute County bring the total to 38 cases in the Six County area of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties.
This week, CUPHD reported 10 cases in Juab, with eight recovered; Millard, six cases, one was hospitalized, now recovering at home, all six recovered; Piute, two cases, one recovered; Sanpete tops the list with 12 cases, seven recovered, one was hospitalized, now recovered; and Sevier with eight cases, eight recovered. Wayne County has no reported cases.
There were seven cases in the 15-24 age group; 10 in the 25-44 age group; 15 in the 45-64 age group; five in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group. There are no cases in the less than one or one-14 age groups.
As of press time, there have been 3,336 people tested in the Six County area.