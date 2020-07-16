MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Juab County, 15 new cases in Millard County, nine new cases in Sanpete County, eight new cases in Sevier County, no new cases in Piute County and no new cases in Wayne County since July 7, bringing the total to 269 cases in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 42 total cases in Juab, with 13 recovered and two current hospitalizations; Millard, 88 cases, with 26 recovered and two current hospitalizations; Piute, four cases, with two recovered; Sanpete, 75 cases, with 46 recovered and one current hospitalization; and Sevier, 60 cases, with 43 recovered and one current hospitalization. Wayne County has had no cases reported.
There were 29 cases reported in the 1-14 age group and one case in the less than 1 age group. There were 47 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 91 in the 25-44 age group; 67 in the 45-64 age group; 25 in the 65-84 age group and two cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no deaths in the Six County area.
THE CUPHD is reporting that 7,686 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.