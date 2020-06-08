MT. PLEASANT—Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Sanpete County and one new case in Juab County since June 4, bringing the total to 43 cases in the Six County area of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties.
This week, CUPHD reported 11 cases in Juab, with nine recovered; Millard, six cases, all recovered; Piute, two cases, both recovered; Sanpete tops the list with 14 cases, seven recovered, one hospitalized and now recovering at home; and Sevier with nine cases, eight recovered. Wayne County has no reported cases.
There were nine cases in the 15-24 age group; 11 in the 25-44 age group; 17 in the 45-64 age group; five in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group. There are no cases in the less than one or one-14 age groups. There have been no deaths.
As of press time, there have been 3,513 people tested in the Six County area.