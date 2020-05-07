MT. PLEASANT — Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported 25 cases of COVID-19 in the six county area of Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne and Piute.
This week, CUPHD reported seven cases in Juab, with four that have recovered; Millard, five cases, five recovered; Sevier with seven cases, five recovered; Sanpete, six cases, four recovered, but has one person hospitalized, the only case in the Six County area. Wayne and Piute counties have no reported cases.
There were two cases in the 15-24 age group; 10 in the 25-44 age group; four in the 45-64 age group; five in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group. There are no cases in the less than one or one-14 age groups.
As of press time, 1,528 people have been tested so far in the Six County area.